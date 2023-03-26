News you can trust since 1890
Cheap parking in Leeds: 12 of the cheapest car parks in Leeds city centre

Visiting Leeds city centre by car can be an expensive experience.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 26th Mar 2023, 11:45 BST

Car parks near to the city centre are often pretty pricey and require forking out a small fortune to pay for a few hours of shopping in the Trinity Centre or on Merrion Street.

With the help of data gathered by Parkopedia, we have complied a list of 12 of the cheapest places to park in Leeds city centre.

Here are 12 places to park in the city centre for £5 or less.

1. Cheapest Leeds city centre car parks

Photo: Google

Beckett Street Car Park - £2. Address: Beckett St, Leeds LS9 7LP.

2. Beckett Street Car Park - £2

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Woodhouse Lane Car Park - £2.20. Address: Woodhouse Ln., Leeds LS7 1HT.

3. Woodhouse Lane Car Park - £2.20

Photo: Google

Shannon Street Car Park - £3.50. Address: Shannon St, Leeds LS9 8SS.

4. Shannon Street Car Park - £3.50

Photo: Google

