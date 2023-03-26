Cheap parking in Leeds: 12 of the cheapest car parks in Leeds city centre
Visiting Leeds city centre by car can be an expensive experience.
Car parks near to the city centre are often pretty pricey and require forking out a small fortune to pay for a few hours of shopping in the Trinity Centre or on Merrion Street.
With the help of data gathered by Parkopedia, we have complied a list of 12 of the cheapest places to park in Leeds city centre.
Here are 12 places to park in the city centre for £5 or less.
Page 1 of 4