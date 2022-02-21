Car journeys down and E-scooters up, say new stats as commuters look to offset carbon footprint

Research, carried out by Project Solar UK, found that the 91 per cent commuting to work prior to the pandemic, has dropped to 86 per cent.

There has been a slight decrease in workers surveyed commuting by car with figures showing 48% per cent before March 2020 compared to 47 per cent now.

While driving is still the most popular form of transport for commuting, the survey also revealed that:

12 per cent travelled by bus

5 per cent cycled

3 per cent got the train

12 per cent walked

E-scooters are also now used by 3 per cent of commuters surveyed to get to their place of work.

9 per cent of people in Leeds surveyed travelled less than one mile to work on the commute.

Commuter miles by car, bus and train are contributing to the carbon emissions in the city and polluting the air. When asked about their reaction to this half of workers surveyed in Leeds agreed that they wish there were an easy way for them to offset their carbon emissions from commuting to work.

Over half agreed they would be interested in buying solar panels for their house to offset their carbon footprint caused by their commute and nearly 3 in 5 (56 per cent) agreed people should buy solar panels to offset their carbon footprint caused by their commute.

Simon Peat, CEO of Project Solar UK said, “Commutes have dropped in the past year and nearly 3 in 5 (59 per cent) workers surveyed in Leeds agreed that given the choice, they would choose to work from home to reduce their carbon footprint through not commuting.

"We are witnessing a surge in interest in using solar panels in the home to help reduce carbon emissions as Leeds residents seek out ways to look after the environment.”

Solar panels reduce households’ carbon footprint and solar energy produces little or no emissions when it is converted to electricity. As a natural, renewable source, solar energy can be replenished unlike fossil fuels which are finite.

The Energy Saving Trust estimates the average UK home with a solar PV system installed could reduce carbon emissions by 1.3 to 1.6 tonnes per year depending on location in the UK.