Cancellations expected between Leeds and Brighouse due to signalling faults

Due to a fault with the signalling system between Leeds and Brighouse trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

Train services running through these stations will be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or diverted between Leeds and Sowerby Bridge, the service said.

Disruption is expected until lunchtime.

Elsewhere, services between Leeds and Wigan via Dewsbury are currently being disrupted due to a fault with the signalling system in the Morley area.

Services will run with delay through the affected area but may be diverted via an alternative route if necessary between Leeds and Sowerby Bridge, in both directions of travel.

Transpennine Express services are running on the affected route between Leeds, Mirfield and Huddersfield but are experiencing significant delays.