Canal Road Armley: Police shut Leeds route over 'concern for safety' of man spotted on bridge
Police have shut a key route in west Leeds after a concern for safety call.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 5pm, police were called to a report of a concern for safety of a man on the bridge on Canal Road, Armley.
“Emergency services attended and road closures were put in place. The man was brought to safety by officers a short time later and was taken to hospital.”
The number 14 bus service is currently diverting via Wellington Road, Canal Street and Armley Road.