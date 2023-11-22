Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Canal Road Armley: Police shut Leeds route over 'concern for safety' of man spotted on bridge

Police have shut a key route in west Leeds after a concern for safety call.
By Alex Grant
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 18:30 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 18:30 GMT
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 5pm, police were called to a report of a concern for safety of a man on the bridge on Canal Road, Armley.

“Emergency services attended and road closures were put in place. The man was brought to safety by officers a short time later and was taken to hospital.”

The number 14 bus service is currently diverting via Wellington Road, Canal Street and Armley Road.

