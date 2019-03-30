Calls to reopen Leeds' other city centre train station

A Leeds councillor has called for housing developers to reopen one of the city centre’s lost railway stations.

The comments came during a council plans panel discussion on early blueprints for a complex of more than 1,000 flats off Marsh Lane.

Coun Elizabeth Nash (Lab) told the meeting that the redevelopment could provide a possibility to reopen Marsh Lane Rail Station, which closed more than 60 years ago.

Coun Nash told the meeting: “It has always been a hope of mine to re-open Marsh Lane station. And the city centre has moved eastwards.

“We have John Lewis and other developments out there, but Network Rail will not do anything unless they are pushed to do it.

“Leeds has lost most of its suburban stations, but places like Bradford and Manchester have kept theirs. You go to Manchester Piccadilly and the first stop is Manchester Oxford Road.

“It would be a crying shame if this opportunity was not there. It is not the responsibility of the developers but it would be good to know what you can do.”

Developers have submitted a pre-application for five blocks of flats in the former Network Rail goods yard off Marsh Lane, comprising a total of 1,032 residential apartments.

Applicants Rushbond Plc and Gold & Amber also hope to include a co-working space, along with car parking and a landscape scheme for the site.

The old Marsh Lane Railway Station was first built in 1840, before being closed in 1850 to accommodate new railway construction. It was then redeveloped and reopened as a goods station in 1863.

In 1869, a new link rail line to the Leeds New Station was built, and a passenger station was added to the site. Marsh Lane was closed for the final time in 1958.

A full outline application is expected to be submitted in the coming months.

Richard Beecham , Local Democracy Reporting Service