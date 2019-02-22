Buses diverted in Leeds city centre as anti-fracking demonstrators protest outside HSBC

Have your say

A demonstration against fracking is taking place in Leeds city centre today.

Dozens of people have gathered outside the HSBC branch on Park Row to voice concern about the controversial method of extracting energy.

Campaign group reclaim the power have organised the protest.

Fracking is the process of drilling down into the earth before a high-pressure water mixture is directed at the rock to release the gas inside.

Water, sand and chemicals are injected into the rock at high pressure which allows the gas to flow out to the head of the well.

Campaigners say the technique of extracting shale gas has a huge impact on the environment, due to the large amounts of water and pressure used, as well as the chemicals involved.

They are targeting HSBC because they invest in fracking companies.

A statement on the Facebook event page said: “The UK anti-fracking movement is widespread and has been successfully holding back the onslaught of the shale gas industry. However this industry refuses to stop, and its heavily reliant on investment from its shareholders.

Bus operator Arriva Yorkshire said in a tweet earlier today that several bus services would be disrupted until around 1.30pm.

The 163, 166, 167 and 168 are terminating on New York Street outside of NCP car park (163, 166) or the bus station (167, 168).