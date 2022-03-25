Bus services not to go through West Yorkshire estate tonight due to vandalism

The 645 service will divert via Harrogate Road in Ravenscliffe due to vandalism in the area.

This will be for the rest of the night, First said.

It follows similar measures brought on March 10 for the same estate.

First West Yorks tweeted: "SERVICE UPDATE Due to vandalism in Ravenscliffe the 645 service will divert via Harrogate Road for the rest of the night."

Earlier this month, similar problems in Swarcliffe caused diversions to routes in Leeds.