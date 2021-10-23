Bus diversions in place due to protest on The Headrow

The Headrow.

Metro Travel News confirmed the changes on its social media platforms.

It said traffic is being diverted via Park Row.

Delays are expected.

First Bus added: "An unplanned protest in #Leeds has caused disruption across the network. We are seeing delays of up to 40 minutes on some services including the X6, X11 and 72 Bradford services."

The protest is believed to be the 'Stop the Cops' protest organised by the Leeds Anti-Fascist Network.