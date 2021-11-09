Bus delays of up to 95 minutes across Leeds as traffic congestion reaches peak

The AA is reporting congestion on the A6120 Horsforth New Road both ways between A657 Rodley Lane (Rodley roundabout) and Calverley Bridge.

Temporary traffic lights are in operation within the construction area, the AA said,

The congestion stretches to Layton Lane on the A65 Leeds Road and back to Pudsey.

Buses are delayed by up to 80 minutes in Leeds tonight as a combination of roadworks and heavy traffic causes major issues in the city.

Buses are also being delayed across the city according to First.

One commuter told the YEP it took him more than an hour to get from Leeds city centre to Horsforth.

In a series of service updates, First confirmed that some buses - including the number 33 and 34 services - had been severely delayed.

In their most recent tweet regarding the service, First said: "There are delays of up to 95 minutes on this service.

"This will unfortunately lead to cancellation of some services this evening, we are so sorry for this and doing what we can to get the service back to schedule."

More to follow.