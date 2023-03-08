From April 2 the number 9 bus route in Leeds will be scrapped.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Pudsey councillor Simon Seary slammed the changes.

He said: “It’s leaving many parts of our community without a direct service.

Yorkshire residents have reacted to a Wednesday morning announcement of major route changes by First – with many claiming to be ‘cut off’ in west Leeds.

“You can’t expect people to catch two buses to go to work or school.

“They’ve spent millions on cycle routes and bus lanes but the service has been too unreliable for the last year and people have given up on them.”

Mr Seary also claimed he had been approached by a resident who had just purchased a yearly bus pass at nearly £818 just days before the announced changes – directly affecting his route to work.

Other changes include the number 14 service not going to Logic Business Park, the 48 bus service being withdrawn in Morley and the 87 service which operates between west Leeds and St James’s hospital being scrapped.

Now, the full list of changes by First have been released.

They are as follows:

9 Horsforth - White Rose Centre Withdrawn

New 9SHorsforth - White Rose Centre One 6:40am journey from Horsforth for student travel.

9A Horsforth - Pudsey - White Rose Centre - Seacroft New route Seacroft - White Rose Centre only. Revised timetable.

14 Pudsey - Leeds - Logic Business Park New route Pudsey - Leeds. Revised timetable with new hourly frequency. If travelling to Logic Business Park, use PR2 Temple Green service between Leeds & Pontefract Lane.

New 38/39 Moor Allerton - Leeds Replaces the northern leg of the 51/52 service which will now only operate Leeds - Morley. Through ticketing is available.

40 Leeds - Crossgates - Seacroft Revised timetable.

47 Leeds - White Rose Centre Revised route and timetable.

48 Wigton Moor - Morley Withdrawn.

51/52 Moor Allerton - Leeds - Morley New route Leeds - Morley. New 38/39 service replaces northern leg of journey. Service has been split to improve punctuality. Through ticketing is available.

64 (early, evening & Sunday journeys only) Aberford - Cross Gates - Leeds New route Aberford - Cross Gates only. If travelling to Leeds, interchange at Cross Gates. Through ticketing is available. Daytime service will continue to be operated by Connexions.

87 (evening journeys) Bramley /Leeds - St James' Hospital Withdrawn.

PR1 Elland Road Timetable amendments. Will now operate Monday - Friday only.

PR2 Temple Green Timetable amendments. Will now operate Monday - Friday only.

PR3 Stourton Timetable amendments. Will now operate Monday - Saturday only.

Changes to the X11 service:

- No trips will operate prior to 7:00am Monday to Friday, 8:00am on Saturdays and before 9:00am on Sundays.

- No trips will operate past 20:00pm Monday to Saturday and past 17:00pm on Sundays.

508Leeds - HalifaxNew route via Stanningley Bypass.

Revised timetable with new hourly frequency.

576Bradford - HalifaxRevised timetable to improve punctuality.

Christine Wright said: “The elderly rely on this service, seems it’s all about profit than giving a service.”

Denise Fawcett added: “It’s terrible, bet White Rose won’t be pleased as it’s not just Pudsey it’s Farsley, Rodley and Horsforth that won’t be able to get there.”

Julia Hall said: “Three of my family members rely upon this service to get to college and work everyday.”

Announcing the changes, Kayleigh Ingham, Commercial Director of First West Yorkshire, said: “We appreciate that some amendments will be disappointing for customers affected. First West Yorkshire has carefully reviewed these together with WYCA in order to limit changes.

"This action is necessary now to ensure we build a sustainable network into the future and that we balance customer demand with available resources, where there is a clear need for additional capacity.

“It would not be prudent for any organisation, private or public, to continue to operate the same services knowing that the demand across the bus network has changed.”

The new changes will come into effect from April 2, First said.

The 9A and 87 services are contracts with WYCA which it has decided not to continue and so not commercial decisions.

