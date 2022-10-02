Northern reported that the service is stuck on the line between Wakefield Kirkgate and Barnsley at 3.42pm.

They said: “Customers at Leeds wishing to travel towards Sheffield are advised to travel via Moorthorpe.

"Services from Leeds to Nottingham will be diverted via Wakefield Westgate where possible, and will not call at Barnsley.”

Services are affected by a broken-down service.

