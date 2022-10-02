Broken-down train affecting services running through Leeds
Rail passengers are being advised that a broken-down train is blocking a line affecting services running through Leeds.
By Nick Frame
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 5:11 pm
Updated
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 5:11 pm
Northern reported that the service is stuck on the line between Wakefield Kirkgate and Barnsley at 3.42pm.
They said: “Customers at Leeds wishing to travel towards Sheffield are advised to travel via Moorthorpe.
"Services from Leeds to Nottingham will be diverted via Wakefield Westgate where possible, and will not call at Barnsley.”
They also said that bus replacement services are being put on between Castleford, Barnsley and Sheffield.