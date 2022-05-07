Blocked road and slow traffic due to crash on A61 Scott Hall Road in Leeds

There is slow traffic due to the crash on A61 Scott Hall Road at the junction with Stainbeck Lane, the AA reports.
First Bus said that bus services are impacted.
The bus company said: "Incident on Scott Hall Rd junction with Stainbeck Lane - Service 91 will divert via Potternewton Lane, Scott Hall Road towards Pudsey, only until further notice.
"7a & 7S are also affected, diverting via Stainbeck Lane, Harrogate Road & Potternewton Lane back to Schott Hall Road."
West Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information.