Bikes banned from TransPennine services as Leeds prepares for seventh straight Sunday of rail strike action

Customers are being urged to avoid travel this Sunday (March 27) ahead of continued strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.

The strike will cause disruption to services and the rail operator will only be running a very limited number of trains on the day.

Those planning on using TPE services on Sunday are being asked not to travel and, instead, make their journey either side of the strike day.

Bikes will not be permitted on-board TPE services on Sunday.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “Continued strike action by RMT means we will only be able to operate a very limited service for customers this Sunday and as such, we are recommending people do not travel.

“This will be the seventh strike day of strike action by the rail union, and we are really disappointed that we won’t be able to run a full service for our customers.

“Anyone planning to use our services this weekend is urged to travel either side of the strike day instead.”

Anyone who needs to make an essential journey should ensure they are well prepared and plan their journey via the TPE website, with amended timetables due to be uploaded.

Services are subject to last minute changes and cancellations, so those travelling should allow plenty of extra time and check carefully via National Rail Enquiries before starting their journey.

TPE has arranged ticket acceptance with several other train companies to support those making essential journeys on Sunday.

TPE tickets will be accepted on Northern, Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, CrossCountry, Lumo, LNER (between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains (between Hull-Brough/Doncaster only) and Transport for Wales services.

Ticket acceptance is also in place for FirstBus services in West Yorkshire for customers who may need to use a bus service to complete a rail journey.