Beckett Street Leeds closure: Buses diverted as emergency repairs carried out

Bus services in Leeds are being diverted as emergency repairs are carried out on a burst water pipe.

By Georgina Morris
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 10:59am

The unplanned closure in Beckett Street, near St James’ Hospital, means that six different services are running on altered routes.

West Yorkshire Metro has confirmed the following changes:

- 16/16A Diverting via Stoney Rock Lane in both directions

A section of Beckett Street in Leeds is closed to traffic. Picture: Google

- 42 Diverting via Stoney Rock Lane, Accomodation Road in both directions

- 49, 50, 50A to Bramley/Horsforth Diverting via Easterley Road, Harehills Lane, Compton Road, Stoney Rock Lane

- 49, 50, 50A to Monkswood Gate/Seacroft Diverting via Stoney Rock Lane, Harehills Lane, Roundhay Mount, Gledhow Valley Road, Roundhay Road, Easterley Road

- 61 Diverting via Shakespeare Street in both directions, not serving stops on Stanley Road.

