Beckett Street Leeds closure: Buses diverted as emergency repairs carried out
Bus services in Leeds are being diverted as emergency repairs are carried out on a burst water pipe.
The unplanned closure in Beckett Street, near St James’ Hospital, means that six different services are running on altered routes.
West Yorkshire Metro has confirmed the following changes:
- 16/16A Diverting via Stoney Rock Lane in both directions
- 42 Diverting via Stoney Rock Lane, Accomodation Road in both directions
- 49, 50, 50A to Bramley/Horsforth Diverting via Easterley Road, Harehills Lane, Compton Road, Stoney Rock Lane
- 49, 50, 50A to Monkswood Gate/Seacroft Diverting via Stoney Rock Lane, Harehills Lane, Roundhay Mount, Gledhow Valley Road, Roundhay Road, Easterley Road
- 61 Diverting via Shakespeare Street in both directions, not serving stops on Stanley Road.