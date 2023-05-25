Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Beckett Street closure: Police shut busy route after child hit by car near St James's Hospital in Leeds

A child has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Leeds.
By Alex Grant
Published 25th May 2023, 18:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 18:42 BST

Police received a report at 3.24pm today (Thursday, May 25) of a collision on Beckett Street, near to St James's Hospital in Leeds, involving a vehicle and a child pedestrian. The child has been taken to hospital.

The road is closed while enquiries are made at the scene. First Bus have confirmed that services 16, 59, 50, & 50A will divert via Burmantofts St, Nippet Ln, Stoney Rock Ln and Compton Rd/Stanley Rd, while the 42 service will divert via Lincoln Green Rd, Accommodation Rd, Stoney Rock Ln to Compton Rd.

The road is closed while enquiries are made at the scene. Picture: AFP via Getty ImagesThe road is closed while enquiries are made at the scene. Picture: AFP via Getty Images
