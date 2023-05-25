Beckett Street closure: Police shut busy route after child hit by car near St James's Hospital in Leeds
A child has been rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Leeds.
Police received a report at 3.24pm today (Thursday, May 25) of a collision on Beckett Street, near to St James's Hospital in Leeds, involving a vehicle and a child pedestrian. The child has been taken to hospital.
The road is closed while enquiries are made at the scene. First Bus have confirmed that services 16, 59, 50, & 50A will divert via Burmantofts St, Nippet Ln, Stoney Rock Ln and Compton Rd/Stanley Rd, while the 42 service will divert via Lincoln Green Rd, Accommodation Rd, Stoney Rock Ln to Compton Rd.