Beast from the East: Leeds trains and buses cancelled and disrupted as snow continues

Transport networks across Leeds and beyond again face "severe disruption" as heavy snowfall continues this morning.

Rail services by Northern have been cancelled between Doncaster and Leeds today, the company has said.

Leeds was hit with more snow overnight and this morning, leading to chaos on the roads and the railway.

The severe weather is resulting in delays and cancellations across the rail network with several routes currently blocked because of the wintry conditions. Bus services are also heavily affected.

The following rail routes are seeing "severe disruption" this morning, according to Northern:

* Carlisle - Settle - Leeds

* Morecambe - Lancaster - Leeds

* Windemere - Oxenholme

* York - Knareborough - Harrogate - Leeds

* Selby - Leeds

* York - Leeds

* Selby - Leeds - Bradford Interchange - Huddersfield

* Huddersfield - Wakefield

* Leeds - Moorthorpe - Sheffield

* Bradford Forster Square - Leeds

* Ilkley - Leeds

* Skipton - Bradford Forster Square

* Ilkley - Bradford Forster Square

* Wakefield - Knottingley

* Leeds - Doncaster

* Leeds - Skipton

* Leeds - Huddersfield

* Leeds - Hebden Bridge - Manchester Victoria

* Leeds - Dewsbury - Brighouse - Manchester Victoria.

Meanwhile, Metro has reported the following current amendments to bus services:

Leeds

First Bus:

2 - Buses not serving Bodmin Estate and operate via Middleton Park Road and Middleton Park Avenue in both directions.

6 - Buses unable to serve Tinshill.

12/13 - diverting via 13A route in Middleton.

33 33A - Not running via Menston village. Will run via A65 Bradford Road instead.

42 - Not serving Farnley Loop (Butterbowl Estate), terminating at the A6110 Ring Road.

47- Not serving Mary Street at East Ardsley and Manor Farms at Middleton.

51 – Not serving Chruch Lane, Moor Allerton/51 & 52 not serving Morley Town Centre, diverted via Queensway and Corporation Street then back on route from Fountain Street.

97 – Not operating at Old Ball, Brownberrie Lane and Town Street, Rawdon. Diverted via Church Lane, Ring Road, A65 and Harrogate Road in both directions.

X84 - Not running through Draughton.

Wakefield

Arriva:

110 - Diverting from Hendal Lane via Standbridge Lane

148 149 - Running on the 149 route along Knottingley Road and Pontefract Road.

159 - Not serving Dunderdale Cresent in Airedale diverting via Elizabeth Drive.

177 - Not serving Priory Estate, Featherstone.

195 196 - Not serving the Elizabeth Avenue or Wintersett. Terminating at Ryhill Green.

212- not serving Broomsdale Rd and Hayburn Rd

410 and 411 - Services still not serving Carlton Glen estate (Chequerfield)

425 and 427 - Diverting via main roads only in Drighlington and Gildersome

481 - Not serving the John Charles sports centre.

496 497 - Terminating at Dale Lane - Not serving Upton