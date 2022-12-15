News you can trust since 1890
Armley gyratory traffic chaos: Live updates as two crashes spark significant congestion

Significant congestion is building up around Armley Gyratory amid reports of two separate crashes.

By Georgina Morris
7 hours ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 9:16am

According to the AA, crashes have been reported on both the A58 Wellington Road Northbound from A647 Canal Street and the A647 Canal Street Eastbound from Gloucester Terrace to A58.

Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.

Two crashes have been reported at Armley Gyratory. (Stock image, Steve Riding)

Armley gyratory traffic chaos as two crashes spark significant congestion

Key Events

A third crash near Armley Gyratory is causing delays this afternoon

Roads clearing after earlier crashes

The majority of the congestion around Armley Gyratory appears to have cleared. Here’s how things are looking according to the AA:

Police issue initial statement on crashes

West Yorkshire Police has shared the following details from its logs:

7.41am – Report received of a car crashing into a barrier near the old British Gas Building at the junction of Armley Road/Canal Street. Driver taken to hospital as aprecaution.

7.57am – Report received of car crashing into bollard on the gyratory. Vehicle recovered and road reopened. Man treated at scene.

Two crashes reported by AA

The AA is reporting two separate incidents. The first, logged on its site at around 8.20am, says: “Queueing traffic due to crash on A58 Wellington Road Northbound from A647 Canal Street (Armley Gyratory) to Armley Road. Congestion to Holbeck, Armley and towards Leeds City Centre. This is separate to the accident on Canal Street. In the construction area.”

An earlier incident, reported at around 8.15am, says: “Queueing traffic due to crash on A647 Canal Street Eastbound from Gloucester Terrace to A58 (Armley Gyratory). In the construction area.”

Crash on eastbound A58

Connecting Leeds first reported a crash at around 8.37am:

Queues building around Armley Gyratory

There’s significant congestion around Armley Gyratory amid reports of two separate crashes this morning. Here’s how things are looking according to the AA:

