Armley gyratory traffic chaos: Live updates as two crashes spark significant congestion
Significant congestion is building up around Armley Gyratory amid reports of two separate crashes.
According to the AA, crashes have been reported on both the A58 Wellington Road Northbound from A647 Canal Street and the A647 Canal Street Eastbound from Gloucester Terrace to A58.
Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.
Armley gyratory traffic chaos as two crashes spark significant congestion
Key Events
The majority of the congestion around Armley Gyratory appears to have cleared. Here’s how things are looking according to the AA:
West Yorkshire Police has shared the following details from its logs:
7.41am – Report received of a car crashing into a barrier near the old British Gas Building at the junction of Armley Road/Canal Street. Driver taken to hospital as aprecaution.
7.57am – Report received of car crashing into bollard on the gyratory. Vehicle recovered and road reopened. Man treated at scene.
The AA is reporting two separate incidents. The first, logged on its site at around 8.20am, says: “Queueing traffic due to crash on A58 Wellington Road Northbound from A647 Canal Street (Armley Gyratory) to Armley Road. Congestion to Holbeck, Armley and towards Leeds City Centre. This is separate to the accident on Canal Street. In the construction area.”
An earlier incident, reported at around 8.15am, says: “Queueing traffic due to crash on A647 Canal Street Eastbound from Gloucester Terrace to A58 (Armley Gyratory). In the construction area.”