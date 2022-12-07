Armley crash: Leeds buses delayed as police called to accident on Hall Lane
Buses have been delayed this afternoon following a crash in Leeds.
It happened in Hall Lane, Armley, at about 3.20pm today. Police were called out to the scene and confirmed that one vehicle was involved in a crash. The vehicle’s occupants suffered minor injuries.
Leeds bus services warned of delays to the 86 and 16 routes following the crash, which partially blocked the road. The AA reported heavy traffic in both directions.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report at 3:21pm of a single vehicle collision on Hall Lane, Armley. Officers attended. The vehicle occupants have minor injuries.”