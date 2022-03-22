Angry passengers react as dozens miss flights from Leeds Bradford Airport as queues and staff shortages worsen

It is believed that anywhere between 67 and 200 people may have missed their flights.

As reported in the YEP yesterday, Leeds Bradford confirmed they are currently experiencing longer queuing times than normal going through security as a result of staff shortages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed that anywhere between 67 and 200 people may have missed their flights.

These intensify during peak travel times between 5am and 9am in the morning and late afternoon.

Frustrated passengers have taken to social media to share their own experiences.

"Had 2 hrs waiting to get through last Sat only 1 guy checking into security area so it's a staffing problem." commented one Facebook user.

"Fast track may increase to get more profit for the airport. Just saying."

Another spoke of a 50 minute wait with only one lane in operation.

"Flew out 3rd March. Only 1 lane checking baggage through pre flight security. Bit of a joke, the staff working as quick as they could." they said.

"They let half a dozen people skip the queue as their flights were close."

Another described LBA as a "disgrace of an airport" and a "shocking facility for the Yorkshire area."

Others voiced their support for struggling staff who are being stretched thin as a result of the shortages.

"It’s not the staff’s fault, they are getting verbally abused, we was traveling too Tenerife four weeks ago the staff was doing there very best." said one.

While another said: "Well done to staff who worked hard to get people through as quickly as possible."

Others voiced their frustration that plans to expand the airport have been dismissed.

"If only they would apply for permission to improve the airport by building a new terminal, oh wait they did that and everybody kicked off." expressed one user.

The much maligned £150m expansion was officially scrapped earlier this month following widespread criticism from environmental campaigners.

In a statement provided to the YEP, a spokesperson for LBA issued an apology to all those affected.

"We would like to apologise to those impacted and we’re working hard to overcome these challenges with ongoing recruitment and training activities and more staff being released to the operation from training each week." the statement read.

"We are actively managing queues to pull people to the front as their flights near departure, which ensures that very few passengers have missed flights."

Leeds Bradford is confident that with additional staff being recruited the situation will return to more normal queuing times in the coming weeks.