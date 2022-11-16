Amspool Court incident: Man in hospital after motorbike crash having failed to stop for West Yorkshire Police
A motorbike rider has been taken to hospital in Wakefield after crashing having failed to stop for police.
In a statement provided to the YEP, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police, said:
"Police attended a road traffic collision after a motorcycle failed to stop for officers near Amspool Court, Wakefield shortly after 7:15pm last night (November 15).
“The motorcycle’s male rider was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”