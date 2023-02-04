News you can trust since 1890
'All lines blocked' for trains between Leeds and Ilkley as services cancelled and delayed by 30 minutes

Trains running between Leeds and Ilkley are facing lengthy delays due to a fault in the signalling system.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 1:06pm

A tweet posted by Northern said: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between Leeds and Ilkley all lines are blocked. Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.”

Follow our live blog below for updates.

Leeds Railway Station

Live as ‘all lines blocked’ for trains between Leeds and Ilkley as services cancelled and delayed by 30 minutes

Disruption to service from Carlisle

The 10:58 Carlisle to Leeds, due 13:38, will no longer call at Keighley, Bingley and Shipley. It has been delayed at Carlisle and is now 23 minutes late.

Delays of up to half an hour

