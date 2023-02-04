Live as ‘all lines blocked’ for trains between Leeds and Ilkley as services cancelled and delayed by 30 minutes

'All lines blocked' for trains between Leeds and Ilkley as services cancelled and delayed by 30 minutes
Trains running between Leeds and Ilkley are facing lengthy delays due to a fault in the signalling system.
A tweet posted by Northern said: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between Leeds and Ilkley all lines are blocked. Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.”
The 10:58 Carlisle to Leeds, due 13:38, will no longer call at Keighley, Bingley and Shipley. It has been delayed at Carlisle and is now 23 minutes late.