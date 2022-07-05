Airlines to announce 'new wave of cancellations' as holidaymakers face more travel disruption

A government amnesty to the rules on airport slots is in place until Friday, allowing airlines to change schedules without facing a potential penalty.

It comes as Ryanair crews in Spain plan to strike for 12 days this month to demand better working conditions.

The USO and SITCPLA unions, who represent Spanish Ryanair crew, are striking over working conditions and pay.

Ryanair previously walked away from talks with the union over what the airline described as “unrealistic demands and refusal to meaningfully engage."

The Government has described the amnesty agreement as 'an exceptional measure' while the industry makes progress in recruiting necessary staff.

Airports across the country have faced criticism in recent months as staff shortages have left passengers facing increasingly long queues.

It is hoped that the one-off amnesty will allow airlines to plan ahead and deliver a more realistic summer schedule with a view to minimising disruption at airports.

Airlines will be able to cancel flights without being penalised for not using their airport slot, but must finalise their summer schedule by this Friday (July 8).

Flights cancelled or removed from airline schedules after the Friday deadline will not fall under the slot amnesty.

If your flight is cancelled, your airline must offer to book you on another alternative route as close to your original arrival time as possible.