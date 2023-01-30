From today Leeds city council will be holding a public consultation for feedback on plans to improve the A660 between Shaw Lane junction in Headingley to St Mark's Road in Woodhouse.

The route, which has a history with a high number of serious crashes, will be the focus of a month long consultation – which will also include four drop-in events for the public to come along, find out more about the proposals and ask questions.

The plans include:

Widening footways

Creating safer cycle lanes

Prioritising buses

Making junctions safer

The consultation was announced as part of the latest Connecting Leeds newsletter, which explains: “We are looking to make the route safer for all road users as it has a history with a high number of collisions.”