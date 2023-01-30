A660 Headingley: Leeds council launch public consultation for key route with history of serious crashes
One of Leeds' most dangerous junctions is to face a new improvement consultation this week.
From today Leeds city council will be holding a public consultation for feedback on plans to improve the A660 between Shaw Lane junction in Headingley to St Mark's Road in Woodhouse.
The route, which has a history with a high number of serious crashes, will be the focus of a month long consultation – which will also include four drop-in events for the public to come along, find out more about the proposals and ask questions.
The plans include:
Widening footways
Creating safer cycle lanes
Prioritising buses
Making junctions safer
The consultation was announced as part of the latest Connecting Leeds newsletter, which explains: “We are looking to make the route safer for all road users as it has a history with a high number of collisions.”
It is due to open today (Monday, January 30) and will run until Sunday, March 5.