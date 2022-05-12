A65 Broadway Road reopens near Horsforth roundabout after serious crash shuts road for several hours

Leeds Travel and First Bus confirmed the news on social media.

"Earlier RTC on the A6120 Ring Road between Rodley (A657) and Horsforth (A65) has now cleared." Leeds Travel tweeted.

The reopening of the major route will be a welcome boost to drivers with many taking to social media to report queues of over two hours. Picture: Google.

The reopening was further confirmed by First Bus who thanked passengers for their patience.

"The A6120 Broadway Road has now reopened to traffic following the earlier Police Incident." it read.

"Thanks for your patience."

"So traffic jams in every direction, 2 hours plus been sat in the traffic." tweeted one driver.

"Trying to go through Kirkstall, moved less then half a mile in the last hour. Complete gridlock and standstill."

There were further reports of drivers having abandoned their cars.

West Yorkshire Police earlier confirmed their attendance at the scene of a 'serious road traffic collision.'