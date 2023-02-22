A647 Stanningley Road: Live updates as 'serious crash' forces closure of key road in west Leeds
A key road in west Leeds has been closed this morning following a “serious crash”.
Road closures are in place along Stanningley Road and Stanningley Bypass with police on the scene.
Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.
The YEP understands that the police cordon is expected to remain in place for sometime.
First Bus have confirmed that a number of their services are being diverted away from the area.
Road closures are in place on the bypass while enquiries continue at the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Police are on the scene of what is being described as a “serious road traffic collision.”