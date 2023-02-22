News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

A647 Stanningley Road: Live updates as 'serious crash' forces closure of key road in west Leeds

A key road in west Leeds has been closed this morning following a “serious crash”.

By Alex Grant
1 hour ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 9:47am

Road closures are in place along Stanningley Road and Stanningley Bypass with police on the scene.

Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Road closures are in place along Stanningley Road. Picture: Google

Live updates as ‘serious crash’ forces closure of Stanningley Road

Show new updates

Police cordon remains in place

The YEP understands that the police cordon is expected to remain in place for sometime.

Buses being diverted

First Bus have confirmed that a number of their services are being diverted away from the area.

Buses being diverted

First Bus have confirmed that a number of their services are being diverted away from the area.

Motorists urged to avoid the area

Road closures are in place on the bypass while enquiries continue at the scene. Motorists are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Police are on the scene

Police are on the scene of what is being described as a “serious road traffic collision.”

Stanningley Road closed

A647 Stanningley Road in Armley closed due to a road traffic collision between A657 Henconner Lane and Armley Ridge Road.

Home
Page 1 of 1
LeedsStanningley Bypass