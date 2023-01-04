News you can trust since 1890
A64 York Road: Police incident closes lane on major Leeds road with bus diversions in place

Cars and buses were being diverted today (4 January) after a police incident closed a lane on a major Leeds road.

By Abi Whistance
14 minutes ago
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 2:31pm

Lane two of the A64 York Road eastbound (between Torre Road and Harehills Lane) was closed this afternoon due to a police incident, with buses diverted via the main carriageway. The incident has now been cleared and West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.

Pictured: A64 near Torre Road

Live updates as police incident closes lane on major Leeds road

Key Events

  • Lane two of the A64 York Road eastbound (between Torre Road and Harehills Lane) is closed
  • Bus diversions are now in place
Lane two of the A64 York Road eastbound has been closed

Bus diversions in place

Affected services include the 19A, 4 and 56.

Incident is now cleared

