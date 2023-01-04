A64 York Road: Police incident closes lane on major Leeds road with bus diversions in place
Cars and buses were being diverted today (4 January) after a police incident closed a lane on a major Leeds road.
Lane two of the A64 York Road eastbound (between Torre Road and Harehills Lane) was closed this afternoon due to a police incident, with buses diverted via the main carriageway. The incident has now been cleared and West Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment.
