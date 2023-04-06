A64 traffic updates as crash near Leeds causes 40-minute delays and queues stretch for four miles
Drivers are being warned to expect significant delays on the A64 near Leeds following a crash.
National Highways said a partial closure remains in place on the eastbound carriageway near Tadcaster, with four-miles of congestion and delays of up to 40 minutes on the usual travel times.
National Highways is warning drivers heading eastbound on the A64 that a partial closure remains in place near Tadcaster. Lane one of two is closed between the A162 and A659 following an earlier crash.
It says there are currently four miles of congestion, with delays of around 40 minutes above normal travel times.
The crash was first reported by National Highways shortly before 4.30pm when emergency services were working at the scene. They said a single vehicle had been involved in a crash, resulting in the closure of a lane on the eastbound carriageway.
Drivers have been warned to expect delays of up to 40 minutes at present while work takes place to recover the vehicle involved in the crash. This is the current picture according to the Traffic England live map:
National Highways is reporting that all lanes are now open. There are three miles of congestion still, causing 30 minute delays above normal travel time. Drivers are being urged to allow time for the congestion to clear.
The congestion on the A64 near Tadcaster has now cleared according to the Traffic England live map. It had been caused by a lane closure following a single-vehicle collision, with traffic queuing for up to four miles at one stage.