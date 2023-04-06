News you can trust since 1890
A64 traffic updates as crash near Leeds causes 40-minute delays and queues stretch for four miles

Drivers are being warned to expect significant delays on the A64 near Leeds following a crash.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 6th Apr 2023, 18:03 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 18:03 BST

National Highways said a partial closure remains in place on the eastbound carriageway near Tadcaster, with four-miles of congestion and delays of up to 40 minutes on the usual travel times.

Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A64 between the junctions with the A162 and A659. Picture: GoogleThe crash happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A64 between the junctions with the A162 and A659. Picture: Google
Drivers warned of four-mile delays on A64 near Leeds

National Highways is warning drivers heading eastbound on the A64 that a partial closure remains in place near Tadcaster. Lane one of two is closed between the A162 and A659 following an earlier crash.

It says there are currently four miles of congestion, with delays of around 40 minutes above normal travel times.

Collision involved single vehicle

The crash was first reported by National Highways shortly before 4.30pm when emergency services were working at the scene. They said a single vehicle had been involved in a crash, resulting in the closure of a lane on the eastbound carriageway.

How the collision is affecting traffic

Drivers have been warned to expect delays of up to 40 minutes at present while work takes place to recover the vehicle involved in the crash. This is the current picture according to the Traffic England live map:

National Highways issues update

National Highways is reporting that all lanes are now open. There are three miles of congestion still, causing 30 minute delays above normal travel time. Drivers are being urged to allow time for the congestion to clear.

Congestion now cleared

The congestion on the A64 near Tadcaster has now cleared according to the Traffic England live map. It had been caused by a lane closure following a single-vehicle collision, with traffic queuing for up to four miles at one stage.

