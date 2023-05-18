Carriageway widening works will introduce dedicated left and right turn lanes on Scholes Lane, increasing capacity at the junction whilst improving its safety. A key element of the scheme will involve signalisation of the junction to ease traffic movements and improve the traffic flow onto the A64 York Road from Scholes Lane.

Road widening will also take place on the A64 within the West bound carriageway. This will allow an extra lane for traffic travelling in the West bound direction and will therefore ease traffic movements. Traveling in the East bound direction towards York and turning right onto Scholes Lane from the A64 will be made easier due to the signalisation of the junction.

It follows a consultation event held last November, and further engagement with contractors and utility companies, with work set to get underway on Tuesday, May 30.

Carriageway widening works will introduce dedicated left and right turn lanes on Scholes Lane. Picture: Google

Rob Toms, Civil Engineering (Major Schemes) for Leeds City Council, apologised to local residents for the disruption these works will cause.

He said: “Whilst the work is ongoing, some disruption will be inevitable. I apologise in advance for this. Where necessary, temporary bus stops will be placed at the safest location outside of the works.

“Utility diversions will be necessary to allow the construction of the scheme. Our contractor will work collaboratively with the utility companies to minimise any additional disruption these works may cause.”

Footway improvements are also set to be included as part of the scheme and following feedback at the consultation event, a shared cycleway/footway will be provided at a width of 3m.

To allow the construction to be done safely, temporary 3-way traffic lights will be used at various times during the works but wherever possible, these will be confined to off-peak hours.

Pedestrian and emergency access will also be maintained throughout the duration of construction.