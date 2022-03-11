A64 crash: Road closed between Sherburn and Ganton in North Yorkshire after 'serious collision'
North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the A64 has been closed due to a serious collision.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 2:49 pm
Updated
Friday, 11th March 2022, 2:55 pm
The road is shut between Sherburn and Ganton in both directions on the Malton to Scarborough stretch.
Police have not confirmed how many vehicles are involved or released details of any injuries.
Officers said the closure is likely to be in place 'for some time'.
A diversion is available via the B1258, A170 and B1261.
More to follow.