A64 closure: Live updates as road closed between Leeds and York due to burst water main
The A64 has been closed between Leeds and York due to a burst water main.
The westbound carriageway is closed between the junction with the A1237, for York, and the junction with the A659, for Tadcaster. National Highways said Yorkshire Water engineers have been requested to fix the issue.
Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol:
- Leave the the A64 westbound at the junction with the A1237 and at the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A1237 heading north.
- Follow the A1237 to the roundabout with the A59 and take the 1st exit onto the A59 heading west.
- Continue on the A59 to the A1M J47 and take the 1st exit onto the A1M heading south.
- Proceed on the A1M southbound to J44 and rejoin the A64 westbound to continue your journey.
The AA reports: “Road closed due to emergency repairs and burst water main on A64 Westbound between A1237 (Copmanthorpe roundabout) and A659. Detour in operation - via the A1237, A59, and A1M.”
