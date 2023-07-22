A61 Leeds to Harrogate road: Drivers advised of month long Harewood Bridge closure

Harewood Bridge will close in both directions from 7am on Wednesday, July 26 to 6am on Thursday, August 24.

The footway across the bridge will remain open throughout the works.

The historic Grade II listed Harewood Bridge carries the A61 Leeds to Harrogate Road across the River Wharfe at Harewood.

Harewood Bridge.

The important crossing sees thousands of vehicles use it each day. The closure and essential works are planned to coincide with the school summer holidays, with reduced levels of traffic. Local businesses in the vicinity of the bridge will remain open during the closure.

Leeds City Council along with construction partner Balfour Beatty will carry out waterproofing, resurfacing and foot path repair works. The council has previously carried out temporary repair patches to extend the longevity of the carriageway, but now unfortunately these repairs can no longer continue without fixing the underlining problem.

The replacement of the waterproofing will lead to benefits including:

An increased reliability of journeys and reduction in congestion caused by unplanned emergency closures for carriageway repairs.

Reduced risk of accidents caused by potholes in carriageway,

Reduced risk of damage to vehicles caused by potholes in carriageway.

Before the closure there will be advance signage and notices to keep road users informed. Full traffic management will be in place with a diversion and signage for road users to follow.

During the closure pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to cross the bridge, managed safely by the on-site construction team. The council is engaging local road users, businesses and farmers to see what support can be offered to mitigate impact on their work.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “Harewood Bridge is a strategic vehicle crossing used by thousands of people each day and therefore to close it requires careful planning. By carrying out the repair works during the school summer holidays we can hopefully limit the disruption with expected lower traffic levels.

“We apologise in advance for the potential disruption and ask road users for their patience. The works are essential for the long-term maintenance of this vital crossing between Harrogate and Leeds.

