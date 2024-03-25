A58 Leeds Inner Ring Road closed after man on wrong side of footbridge railings as negotiators called to scene

A major Leeds road through the city centre was closed following reports that a man was on the wrong side of a bridge above it.
By Charles Gray
Published 25th Mar 2024, 16:51 GMT
At 10.10am yesterday (Sunday) police were called to an altercation in Great George Street, Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police said it involving a man who was then located on the wrong side of the railings of the Great George Street footbridge over the A58 Inner Ring Road.

A spokesperson said: "The road was closed in both directions and trained negotiators were deployed to the scene. The man was brought to safety shortly after noon and the road reopened.

The A58 was closed in both directions after a man was stood on the wrong side of the Great George Street footbridge.

"He was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident."

David Upton, aged 33, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing a public nuisance and a public order offence and has been bailed to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on April 10. 

