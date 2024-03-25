Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 10.10am yesterday (Sunday) police were called to an altercation in Great George Street, Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police said it involving a man who was then located on the wrong side of the railings of the Great George Street footbridge over the A58 Inner Ring Road.

A spokesperson said: "The road was closed in both directions and trained negotiators were deployed to the scene. The man was brought to safety shortly after noon and the road reopened.

"He was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident."