A1(M) traffic: Motorway closed heading southbound due to lorry leaking fuel
The A1(M) in Yorkshire is closed heading southbound due to an incident involving a stricken lorry.
The vehicle is being recovered by National Highways staff, who said it is leaking fuel onto the carriageway.
The motorway is currently closed heading southbound between junction 41 for the M62 and junction 40 for Darrington.
National Highways said: "The A1(M) in West Yorkshire is closed southbound between J41 Holmfields Interchange (Hull, Goole, Manchester, Pontefract M62) and J40 Ferrybridge Interchange (A162 (M62)).
"This is to allow the protracted recovery of a heavy goods vehicle involved in an incident overnight. If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey."
Here are the details of the diversion:
From the A1(M) southbound
Exit the A1(M) southbound at J41 and take the M62 eastbound.
Exit the M62 at J33.
At the junction roundabout take the third exit on to the A162 southbound.
Remain on this road to merge on to the A1 southbound.
From the M62 eastbound
Continue on the M62 eastbound to J33.
Exit the M62 at J33.
At the junction roundabout take the third exit on to the A162 southbound.
Remain on this road to merge on to the A1 southbound.