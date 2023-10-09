A1(M) motorway lanes closed near Leeds after crash between Wetherby and Boston Spa as miles of traffic builds
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two out of three lanes on the A1(M) southbound between Junction 46 for Wetherby and Junction 45 for Boston Spa have been closed due to an overturned vehicle.
National Highways say that four miles of congestion have built up on the approach, causing delays of 45 minutes above usual journey times.
For the latest updates on this story follow our live blog below:
Live as miles of traffic builds on the A1(M) following crash
Key Events
Overturned motorhome
West Yorkshire Police have said that this morning’s disruption due to an overturned motorhome, which was reported at 10.19am.
No injuries have been reported.
All lanes reopened
All lanes have reopened but National Highways warns that there are still delays of an hour for road users.
Delays of over an hour
National Highways has issued an update stating that there are now expected delays of over an hour
Overturned vehicle on A1(M)
Traffic has built on the A1(M) following a crash