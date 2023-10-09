Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Live

A1(M) motorway lanes closed near Leeds after crash between Wetherby and Boston Spa as miles of traffic builds

Miles of traffic has built up on the A1(M) near Leeds following a crash.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:43 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:43 BST
Two out of three lanes on the A1(M) southbound between Junction 46 for Wetherby and Junction 45 for Boston Spa have been closed due to an overturned vehicle.

National Highways say that four miles of congestion have built up on the approach, causing delays of 45 minutes above usual journey times.

For the latest updates on this story follow our live blog below:

Live as miles of traffic builds on the A1(M) following crash

12:53 BST

Overturned motorhome

West Yorkshire Police have said that this morning’s disruption due to an overturned motorhome, which was reported at 10.19am.

No injuries have been reported.

12:18 BST

All lanes reopened

All lanes have reopened but National Highways warns that there are still delays of an hour for road users.

12:07 BST

Delays of over an hour

National Highways has issued an update stating that there are now expected delays of over an hour

11:43 BST

Overturned vehicle on A1(M)

Traffic has built on the A1(M) following a crash