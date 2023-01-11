A1M Leeds crash: Live traffic updates as car hits barrier causing severe delays for 7 miles
There are severe delays on a motorway near Leeds after a rush-hour crash.
It happened on the A1(M) southbound between Junction 44, Leeds, and Junction 43 for the M1. Two cars collided and one hit the barrier in the central reservation, causing damage.
Lane closures are in place and there are severe delays backing up for more than seven miles. Follow our blog below for live traffic updates.
The AA reports: “Long delays, two lanes closed and queueing traffic for seven miles due to crash on A1(M) Southbound before J43 M1. Congestion to After J45 (Boston Spa). Travel time is around 45 minute. Lanes three and four (of four) are closed.”