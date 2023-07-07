It happened on the southbound carriageway on the A1M shortly before 3pm on Thursday, between the junctions for Knaresborough and Wetherby. Traffic was stopped in both directions as all emergency services, including the air ambulance, were dispatched to the scene.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 2.54pm on Thursday afternoon to report a collision between an HGV and motorbike on the A1M near Knaresborough. An ambulance, air ambulance and team leader were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed by road to Leeds General Infirmary.”

Traffic was released by 3.50pm, with all lanes reopened a short time later. North Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.