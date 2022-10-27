Lanes two and three were closed between J44 (Hazelwood) and J45 (Boston Spa) after a collision. Emergency services, including police, were in attendance at the scene.

It has now been confirmed by National Highways that all lanes have been reopened and that the vehicles involved in the crash have been safely moved on to the hard shoulder.

A tweet posted by National Highways: Yorkshire read: “All lanes have re-opened on the #A1M northbound between J44 and J45 following a collision. Vehicles have been safely moved to the hard shoulder to await recovery. Traffic officers remain in attendance. Please take care on approach, thank you for your patience.”

All lanes have now reopened. Image: motorwaycameras.co.uk