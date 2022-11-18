News you can trust since 1890
LiveA1M crash: Live updates on delays near Leeds with four miles of congestion at Knaresborough junction

Emergency services are said to be on the scene following a crash on the A1M motorway near Leeds.

By Alex Grant
22 minutes ago
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 3:24pm

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Google

A1M crash updates

Friday, 18 November, 2022, 15:42

Four miles of traffic - National Highways

Friday, 18 November, 2022, 15:28

Four miles of congestion reported

Recovery are en-route to scene. There is currently delays of 21 mins and approx. 4 miles of congestion.

Friday, 18 November, 2022, 15:14

Lane Three closure

National Highways Yorkshire have confirmed that lane three northbound between J47 and J48 near Arkendale in Knaresborough has been closed following a collision.

