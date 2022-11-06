A1(M) crash: Heavy delays expected as collision forces lane closure on motorway near Leeds
Delays are to be expected tonight after a crash forced a lane closure on a busy motorway near Leeds.
The crash has forced a lane closure on the busy A1 southbound between the A1M junction 40 and the B6474.
National Highways tweeted confirming the incident had taken place near junction 40 Darrington (Pontefract), located on the edge of Leeds.
"Allow an extra 30 minutes for your journey if you're heading that way.” the official National Highways: Yorkshire twitter account advised motorists.