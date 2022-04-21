A1(M) collision: Road closed in North Yorkshire after serious two-vehicle crash

The A1(M) is closed northbound between Wetherby and York after a serious collision this morning.

By Grace Newton
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 11:18 am

North Yorkshire Police said: "The A1 northbound is currently closed just before junction 47 due to a two vehicle RTC. Please avoid the area if at all possible. Thank you."

Hghways England added: "Two lanes (of three) are closed on the A1M northbound in North Yorkshire between J46 (Wetherby) and J47 (York) due to a multi-vehicle collision. There is a significant amount of debris across the road. There's over two miles of congestion on approach, so allow extra journey time."

The A1 at Wetherby
