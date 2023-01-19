A1(M) collision: Road closed between Wetherby and A64 junction in Yorkshire due to serious crash
The A1(M) is closed southbound between junctions 45 for Wetherby and 44 for Leeds and York to a serious collision.
National Highways said: “The A1(M) in West Yorkshire is closed southbound between J45 Grange Moor Interchange (Wetherby, Boston Spa, Otley A659) and J44 Bramham Interchange (Leeds, York A64). This is due to a serious collision.
“West Yorkshire Police units, Yorkshire Ambulance paramedics, a helicopter from Yorkshire Air Ambulance, West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue units and National Highways traffic officers are attending.
“Road users caught within the closure will be released once the closure has been put in place and the incident scene has been secured.”
Diversion
Exit at J45
At the junction roundabout take the third exit on to the A659 and cross over the A1(M)
At the next roundabout take the first exit on to West Woods Road
Follow this road southbound to the T-junction with Thorner Road
Turn left on to Thorner Road eastbound
At the T-junction with Paradise Way turn right
Follow Paradise Way southbound to the Bramham Interchange (J44 of the A1(M)
To re-join the A1(M) southbound take the second exit from the junction roundabout