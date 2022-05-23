The A1(M) is closed heading south between junction 43 for Leeds and junction 42 for Selby.

National Highways said West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.

Drivers have been told to expect long delays in the area due to the issue.

The agency said: "National Highways traffic officers and the emergency services are currently responding to an incident involving a broken down lorry which has subsequently caught fire.

"Reports were received at approximately 09:20 this morning and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service currently lead the response to this incident. The road has been closed to allow their work to be carried our safely at scene.

"There are delays of at least 20 minutes above usual journey times between J44 and J42 with over 2 miles of congestion on the approach."

National Highways has also announced a diversion route:

- Follow the route marked by the hollow square diversion symbol on local road signs

- Driving South, exit the A1(M) using Junction 43 offslip road and proceed onto the M1. Proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles.

- Exit the M1 using Junction 47 offslip and proceed to the end of the slip road.

- At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A656. Proceed along this road for approximately 2 miles.

- At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A63. Proceed along this road for approximately 1.5 miles.

- At the roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the A63. Proceed along this road for approximately 1.5 miles.

- At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A63. Proceed along this road for approximately 0.5 miles.

- At the 2nd roundabout take the 2nd exit onto the slip road to rejoin the A1(M) Southbound.