A1 crash: Driver in hospital and motorway closed as 'substance from lorry' leaks onto carriageway
A driver has been taken to hospital after a lorry crash on the A1(M) near Leeds forced a complete closure of the key route.
Police received reports of an overturned tanker on the A1(M) at South Milford at 8.12am this morning and the driver of the tanker has been taken to hospital.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “A closure is currently in place on the A1(M) northbound and southbound between junction J42 (Lumby) and Junction 41 (M62).
“A substance from the lorry has leaked on to the carriageway.
“The A1(M) is expected to be closed for some time to allow emergency services and the highways agency to investigate the collision and to clean the carriageway.”
