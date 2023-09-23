15 of the worst roads in Leeds for traffic and congestion - according to drivers who live here

Driving through any city can be a nightmare, and Leeds is no exception.

It takes Brits an average of 27 minutes to commute to work, Government data shows. Traffic is a constant hassle for workers as they commute to and from work and it seems to many as though queues might actually be worse than they were pre-pandemic.

Whether it be hitting a long line of traffic on the way into work or, perhaps even worse, hitting delays when all you want do is just get home, traffic really is a huge problem.

We asked the Yorkshire Evening Post readers to tell us what they think are the worst roads in Leeds for traffic – and here are the 15 most popular (or not so popular) suggestions...

1 . 15 worst roads in Leeds We asked the Yorkshire Evening Post readers to tell us what they think are the worst roads in Leeds for traffic. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . City Square, Leeds city centre City Square remains a key point of congestion for drivers as work to pedestrianise the area is completed. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Kirkstall Road, Leeds Kirkstall Road often see queues, with one reader saying it backs up all the way from the Horsforth roundabout. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales