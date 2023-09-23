Leeds news you can trust since 1890
15 of the worst roads in Leeds for traffic and congestion - according to drivers who live here

Driving through any city can be a nightmare, and Leeds is no exception.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

It takes Brits an average of 27 minutes to commute to work, Government data shows. Traffic is a constant hassle for workers as they commute to and from work and it seems to many as though queues might actually be worse than they were pre-pandemic.

Whether it be hitting a long line of traffic on the way into work or, perhaps even worse, hitting delays when all you want do is just get home, traffic really is a huge problem.

We asked the Yorkshire Evening Post readers to tell us what they think are the worst roads in Leeds for traffic – and here are the 15 most popular (or not so popular) suggestions...

1. 15 worst roads in Leeds

City Square remains a key point of congestion for drivers as work to pedestrianise the area is completed.

2. City Square, Leeds city centre

City Square remains a key point of congestion for drivers as work to pedestrianise the area is completed. Photo: James Hardisty

Kirkstall Road often see queues, with one reader saying it backs up all the way from the Horsforth roundabout.

3. Kirkstall Road, Leeds

Kirkstall Road often see queues, with one reader saying it backs up all the way from the Horsforth roundabout. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Ongoing works on the M621, means rush hour can be particularly challenging along the key city route.

4. M621 ring road, Leeds city centre

Ongoing works on the M621, means rush hour can be particularly challenging along the key city route. Photo: Tony Johnson

