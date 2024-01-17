Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

14 mechanics and garages in Leeds with a perfect 5 star rating, according to Google reviews

Leeds has plenty of talented mechanics whether you need a quick service or a full engine overhaul.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 17th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

There are dozens more mechanics and garages in Leeds with a very impressive rating of 4.5 and above.

But the Yorkshire Evening Post has had a search through Google reviews to find those mechanics and garages with a 5 out of 5 rating. Here are 14 garages with a perfect 5 star rating, according to Google...

Here are 14 garages with a perfect 5 star rating in Leeds, according to Google...

1. 14 garages with a perfect 5 star rating in Leeds

Here are 14 garages with a perfect 5 star rating in Leeds, according to Google... Photo: Adobe Stock/Google

Photo Sales
Mobile car clinic Address: 25 Brooklyn Ave, Armley, Leeds LS12 2BS Phone: 0113 426 0373

2. Mobile car clinic

Mobile car clinic Address: 25 Brooklyn Ave, Armley, Leeds LS12 2BS Phone: 0113 426 0373 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Mobile Mechanic Leeds Address: 10 Lanshaw Rd, Belle Isle, Leeds LS10 3NZ Phone: 07478459516

3. Mobile Mechanic Leeds

Mobile Mechanic Leeds Address: 10 Lanshaw Rd, Belle Isle, Leeds LS10 3NZ Phone: 07478459516 Photo: Mobile Mechanic Leeds/Google

Photo Sales
Carwurx garage services Ltd Address: 143 Kirkstall Rd, Leeds LS3 1JJ Phone: 01132430663

4. Carwurx garage services Ltd

Carwurx garage services Ltd Address: 143 Kirkstall Rd, Leeds LS3 1JJ Phone: 01132430663 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Auto Tech Garage Mechanical and Bodyworks Address: 39A Florence St, Harehills, Leeds LS9 7BX Phone: 07466 383483

5. Auto Tech Garage Mechanical and Bodyworks

Auto Tech Garage Mechanical and Bodyworks Address: 39A Florence St, Harehills, Leeds LS9 7BX Phone: 07466 383483 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Dolly Lane Autos 2 Address: Unit 10 Dolly Ln, Harehills, Leeds LS9 7TU Phone: 0113 245 4595

6. Dolly Lane Autos 2

Dolly Lane Autos 2 Address: Unit 10 Dolly Ln, Harehills, Leeds LS9 7TU Phone: 0113 245 4595 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsGoogleYorkshire Evening Post