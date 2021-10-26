10 cheapest petrol stations in Leeds as fuel prices skyrocket to record highs
Petrol prices are on the increase across Leeds as a result of the recent fuel shortage.
The average price of petrol, across the country hit record highs of 142.94p a litre on Sunday (October 24), exceeding the previous peak of 142.48p a litre reached in April 2012.
The latest RAC Fuel Watch data shows the price of unleaded has increased by 28p a litre in a year, seeing a £15 increase to the price of filling up a 55-litre family car (£63 to £78.61).
This comes as a direct consequence of last month's fuel pump crisis, which saw forecourts across the country left empty and drivers panicking following a HGV driver shortage.
But where are the cheapest spots to get fuel in Leeds? PetrolPrices.com lists the most affordable forecourts across the city.
Here are the top 10 cheapest petrol stations in Leeds, as of October, 26 2021.
1. Morrisons Morley
Prices per litre: 136.7p (Unleaded) - 141.7p (Diesel)
Address: WINDSOR COURT, LS27 9BG
2. Sainsburys White Rose
Prices per litre: 136.9p (Unleaded) - 143.9p (Diesel)
Address: DEWSBURY ROAD, LS11 8EW
3. Morrisons Hunslet
Prices per litre: 137.7p (Unleaded) - 144.7p (Diesel)
Address: CHURCH STREET, LS10 2AP
4. Esso Roundhay Road
Prices per litre: 137.9p (Unleaded) - 143.9p (Diesel)
Address: ROUNDHAY ROAD, LS7 1QR
5. Jet Dewsbury Road
Prices per litre: 137.9p (Unleaded) - 143.9p (Diesel)
Address: DEWSBURY ROAD, LS11 5HZ
6. Asda Beeston Automat
Prices per litre: 138.7p (Unleaded) - 141.7p (Diesel)
Address: OLD LANE, LS11 8AG
7. Morrisons Kirkstall
Prices per litre: 138.7p (Unleaded) - 141.9p (Diesel)
Address: SAVINS MILL WAY, LS5 3RP
8. Morrisons Swinnow Road
Prices per litre: 138.7p (Unleaded) - 141.7p (Diesel)
Address: SWINNOW ROAD, LS13 4DN
9. Jet Hunslet Road
Prices per litre: 138.9p (Unleaded) - 142.9p (Diesel)
Address: HUNSLET ROAD, LS10 1JU
10. Esso Roseville Road
Prices per litre: 138.9p (Unleaded) - 145.9p (Diesel)
Address: ROSEVILLE ROAD, LS8 5DT
