The average price of petrol, across the country hit record highs of 142.94p a litre on Sunday (October 24), exceeding the previous peak of 142.48p a litre reached in April 2012.

The latest RAC Fuel Watch data shows the price of unleaded has increased by 28p a litre in a year, seeing a £15 increase to the price of filling up a 55-litre family car (£63 to £78.61).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recent fuel pump crisis has led to petrol prices now reaching an all time high. Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

This comes as a direct consequence of last month's fuel pump crisis, which saw forecourts across the country left empty and drivers panicking following a HGV driver shortage.

But where are the cheapest spots to get fuel in Leeds? PetrolPrices.com lists the most affordable forecourts across the city.

Here are the top 10 cheapest petrol stations in Leeds, as of October, 26 2021.

1. Morrisons Morley

Prices per litre: 136.7p (Unleaded) - 141.7p (Diesel)

Address: WINDSOR COURT, LS27 9BG

2. Sainsburys White Rose

Prices per litre: 136.9p (Unleaded) - 143.9p (Diesel)

Address: DEWSBURY ROAD, LS11 8EW

3. Morrisons Hunslet

Prices per litre: 137.7p (Unleaded) - 144.7p (Diesel)

Address: CHURCH STREET, LS10 2AP

4. Esso Roundhay Road

Prices per litre: 137.9p (Unleaded) - 143.9p (Diesel)

Address: ROUNDHAY ROAD, LS7 1QR

5. Jet Dewsbury Road

Prices per litre: 137.9p (Unleaded) - 143.9p (Diesel)

Address: DEWSBURY ROAD, LS11 5HZ

6. Asda Beeston Automat

Prices per litre: 138.7p (Unleaded) - 141.7p (Diesel)

Address: OLD LANE, LS11 8AG

7. Morrisons Kirkstall

Prices per litre: 138.7p (Unleaded) - 141.9p (Diesel)

Address: SAVINS MILL WAY, LS5 3RP

8. Morrisons Swinnow Road

Prices per litre: 138.7p (Unleaded) - 141.7p (Diesel)

Address: SWINNOW ROAD, LS13 4DN

9. Jet Hunslet Road

Prices per litre: 138.9p (Unleaded) - 142.9p (Diesel)

Address: HUNSLET ROAD, LS10 1JU

10. Esso Roseville Road

Prices per litre: 138.9p (Unleaded) - 145.9p (Diesel)

Address: ROSEVILLE ROAD, LS8 5DT