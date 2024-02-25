Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The trespassers have been reported on tracks near Fitzwilliam Station, around five miles from Pontefract.

Trespassers have been reported on rail lines near Pontefract. Photo: James Hardisty.

Operator Northern has told customers that teams from Network Rail are due on site shortly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident has meant that train services are unable to run between Leeds and Doncaster in both directions, as well as between Leeds and Sheffield via Moorthorpe.

Services from Leeds to Sheffield via Barnsley are not affected.

The first service to be held back was the 12.21pm Leeds to Doncaster service, which is currently stuck at Kirk Sandal.