Trains delayed between Leeds and Doncaster as trespassers block railway lines near Fitzwilliam Station

Trains have been delayed between Leeds and Doncaster because of trespassers blocking the railway lines, as an operator warned that cancellations are possible.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 25th Feb 2024, 13:33 GMT
The trespassers have been reported on tracks near Fitzwilliam Station, around five miles from Pontefract.

Trespassers have been reported on rail lines near Pontefract. Photo: James Hardisty.Trespassers have been reported on rail lines near Pontefract. Photo: James Hardisty.
Trespassers have been reported on rail lines near Pontefract. Photo: James Hardisty.

Operator Northern has told customers that teams from Network Rail are due on site shortly.

The incident has meant that train services are unable to run between Leeds and Doncaster in both directions, as well as between Leeds and Sheffield via Moorthorpe.

Services from Leeds to Sheffield via Barnsley are not affected.

The first service to be held back was the 12.21pm Leeds to Doncaster service, which is currently stuck at Kirk Sandal.

Northern will update customers on the situation.

