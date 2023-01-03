Tragedy as police confirm 16-year-old girl died at home in Middleton, Leeds, on Christmas Day
Police have confirmed that a teenage girl sadly died at her home in Leeds on Christmas Day.
Officers are now carrying out enquiries following the death of the 16-year-old girl. A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 10.36am on Sunday, December 25, officers were contacted by the ambulance service who were attending an address in Throstle Road, Middleton, where the girl had been pronounced dead by paramedics.
“Enquiries are being carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.”