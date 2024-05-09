Tragedy as missing Leeds man Ian Mcphail's body found in water at Digley Reservoir in Holmfirth
The body of a man who was reported missing in Leeds has been found at a local reservoir.
Police searching for Ian McPhail, who was reported missing from the Bramley area in April, located a body this morning (Thursday).
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “District officers, supported by the specialist underwater search team, have been concentrating their searches in and around the Digley Reservoir, Holmfirth, after personal items belonging to Ian were found there.
“This morning, a body was found in the water and whilst formal identification is yet to take place, it is thought to be Ian.
