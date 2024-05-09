Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The body of a man who was reported missing in Leeds has been found at a local reservoir.

Police searching for Ian McPhail, who was reported missing from the Bramley area in April, located a body this morning (Thursday).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “District officers, supported by the specialist underwater search team, have been concentrating their searches in and around the Digley Reservoir, Holmfirth, after personal items belonging to Ian were found there.

Ian McPhail's body was found at Digley Reservoir

“This morning, a body was found in the water and whilst formal identification is yet to take place, it is thought to be Ian.