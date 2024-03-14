Tragedy as man dies in Leeds from 'significant burns' after emergency crews called over concerns for safety
West Yorkshire Police were called At 10.26pm yesterday (Wednesday) after receiving a concern for safety report in relation to a male in Snowden Royd in Bramley.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Emergency services attended and found a male who had suffered significant burns.
"He was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.
"Enquiries are continuing, but at this time the incident is not being treated as suspicious."
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said that crews from Stanningley and Leeds attended and found a casualty with serious burns.
They said: "They were taken to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
"Our Fire Investigation department are looking into the incident."
