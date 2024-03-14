Tragedy as man dies in Leeds from 'significant burns' after emergency crews called over concerns for safety

A man has died in Leeds after suffering "significant burns".
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 14th Mar 2024, 13:54 GMT
West Yorkshire Police were called At 10.26pm yesterday (Wednesday) after receiving a concern for safety report in relation to a male in Snowden Royd in Bramley.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Emergency services attended and found a male who had suffered significant burns.

"He was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police were called to Snowden Royd on Wednesday evening.Police were called to Snowden Royd on Wednesday evening.
"Enquiries are continuing, but at this time the incident is not being treated as suspicious."

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said that crews from Stanningley and Leeds attended and found a casualty with serious burns.

They said: "They were taken to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

"Our Fire Investigation department are looking into the incident."

