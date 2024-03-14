Watch more of our videos on Shots!

West Yorkshire Police were called At 10.26pm yesterday (Wednesday) after receiving a concern for safety report in relation to a male in Snowden Royd in Bramley.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Emergency services attended and found a male who had suffered significant burns.

"He was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

"Enquiries are continuing, but at this time the incident is not being treated as suspicious."

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said that crews from Stanningley and Leeds attended and found a casualty with serious burns.

They said: "They were taken to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service.